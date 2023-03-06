Fairfield boys’ basketball team shows support for volunteer battling cancer

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield High School boys’ basketball team claimed the title of 2023 district champions over the weekend, but before the game, something even more special happened.

The team honored Sharon Revel, who has volunteered at nearly every Fairfield athletic event for 20 years. Recently, she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

FOX19 NOW's Jason Maxwell has more on the story.

