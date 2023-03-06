Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Fairfield boys’ basketball team shows support for volunteer battling cancer

The boys’ basketball team claimed the title of 2023 District Champions over the weekend, but before the game, something even more special happened.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield High School boys’ basketball team claimed the title of 2023 district champions over the weekend, but before the game, something even more special happened.

The team honored Sharon Revel, who has volunteered at nearly every Fairfield athletic event for 20 years. Recently, she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm

Latest News

Austin Snyder
ODNR officer arrested after shooting his own parents in Batavia, police say
India Kinamore died at the shooting scene at Hidden Meadows Apartment around 5 a.m. on March 4,...
Friends, loved ones grieving after pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Man accused of raping, kidnapping multiple women indicted, prosecutor says
Cooler weather on the way
Dry weather for now