Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.
By Marissa Lute and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise ship that ports in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reports.

Crew members of Carnival Cruise Sunshine were made aware of an unresponsive woman on Feb. 27, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said.

Wheeler says the staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

Once the ship ported in Charleston on Saturday, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” Wheeler said in the statement.

Officials said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to other passengers.

“The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston yesterday morning to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest. Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” a Carnival spokesperson said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm

Latest News

Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site
Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati says they are working to provide wastewater...
Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant down, drinking water not impacted, water district says
Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant down, drinking water not impacted, water district says
Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant down, drinking water not impacted, water district says
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
RAW: Protest at 'Cop City' leads to dozens of arrests
The Red River Gorge Suspension Bridge was destroyed due to the powerful storms Friday.
Red River Gorge suspension bridge destroyed, hikers stranded on one end