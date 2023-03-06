Friends, loved ones grieving after pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Loved ones are still grieving the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child as police continue searching for a suspect.

India Kinamore died at the shooting scene at Hidden Meadows Apartment around 5 a.m. on March 4, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

The 26-year-old Kinamore was in the late stages of her pregnancy, which resulted in the death of her baby, police explained.

While police investigate the shooting, a long-time friend of Kinamore talked with FOX19 NOW about what type of person the 26-year-old was. The friend requested to remain anonymous.

“India is a beautiful lady in and out,” the friend described. “To know India is to love her. Her soul is so pure. Anytime you’re with her, it’s always a good time, no matter what. When I lost my cousin, she was the first person to hug me and comfort me. I’m so sad about what happened to her. She didn’t deserve this at all. She didn’t bother nobody.”

Colerain police did say Monday the investigation is moving in the right direction, and tips are still coming in.

As the investigation goes forth, friends continue to share in the memories of the expectant mother.

“She was all about her family and best friends and especially taking care of her boy,” her friend told FOX19 NOW. “I pray that her family can find healing and peace. I know it’s going to be hard, but they definitely have some angels protecting them now.”

Call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier with the Criminal Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677 if you have information regarding Kinamore’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.