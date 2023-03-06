Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Friends, loved ones grieving after pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township

India Kinamore died at the shooting scene at Hidden Meadows Apartment around 5 a.m. on March 4, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Loved ones are still grieving the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child as police continue searching for a suspect.

India Kinamore died at the shooting scene at Hidden Meadows Apartment around 5 a.m. on March 4, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

The 26-year-old Kinamore was in the late stages of her pregnancy, which resulted in the death of her baby, police explained.

While police investigate the shooting, a long-time friend of Kinamore talked with FOX19 NOW about what type of person the 26-year-old was. The friend requested to remain anonymous.

“India is a beautiful lady in and out,” the friend described. “To know India is to love her. Her soul is so pure. Anytime you’re with her, it’s always a good time, no matter what. When I lost my cousin, she was the first person to hug me and comfort me. I’m so sad about what happened to her. She didn’t deserve this at all. She didn’t bother nobody.”

Colerain police did say Monday the investigation is moving in the right direction, and tips are still coming in.

As the investigation goes forth, friends continue to share in the memories of the expectant mother.

“She was all about her family and best friends and especially taking care of her boy,” her friend told FOX19 NOW. “I pray that her family can find healing and peace. I know it’s going to be hard, but they definitely have some angels protecting them now.”

Call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier with the Criminal Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677 if you have information regarding Kinamore’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm

Latest News

Austin Snyder
ODNR officer arrested after shooting his own parents in Batavia, police say
Rodolfo Archila Castillo
Man accused of raping, kidnapping multiple women indicted, prosecutor says
Cooler weather on the way
Dry weather for now
The passenger in a vehicle was arrested following a chase and wrong way crash in Northern...
Passenger arrested following NKY chase, wrong way crash