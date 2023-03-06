Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital early Monday.(Storyblocks)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital early Monday.

The victim arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via private conveyance around 3:20 a.m. and is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Beekman Street in South Fairmount.

No arrests were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Springfield on Saturday, officials say
Shelter-in-place after train derailment in Clark County
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police ID pregnant woman fatally shot in Colerain Township
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested in Middletown Saturday.
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in Butler County home
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Tornado leaves path of damage in Highland County
National Weather Service confirms third tornado from Friday night’s storm

Latest News

A 31-year-old man is expected to recover after Cincinnati police say he was shot Sunday night.
Police investigate South Cumminsville shooting
Joshua Rivers
Have you seen him? Norwood police search for missing man with schizophrenia
A northern Kentucky resident was hurt in a residential fire and airlifted to a Cincinnati...
Resident airlifted to hospital from NKY fire
Fire in Camp Washington had crews on scene for over 24 hours
Fire in Camp Washington had crews on scene for over 24 hours