Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital early Monday.

The victim arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via private conveyance around 3:20 a.m. and is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Beekman Street in South Fairmount.

No arrests were made.

