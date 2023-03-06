Hamilton County Animal Services ran by women

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is officially Woman’s History Month, and this Wednesday is International Woman’s Day. What a way to kick it off with some great news. For the first time in Cincinnati and Hamilton County’s history, animal services are run by women!

As the provider of animal services including animal control and Cincinnati Animal CARE has a female board president and executive director. Additionally, three of the four founders are also women.

Cincinnati Animal CARE’s mission is to reunite lost pets, reduce the stray population, offer opportunities for unwanted animals to be adopted or rescued and provide the public with information and programs for responsible pet ownership in Hamilton County Ohio.

To become a volunteer, foster an animal or make a donation, visit Cincinnati Animal Care’s website.

