Have you seen him? Norwood police search for missing man with schizophrenia

Joshua Rivers
Joshua Rivers(Provided by Norwood Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Norwood police tell FOX19 NOW they are looking for a critically missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Joshua Rivers, 30, was last seen just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Mills Avenue, police confirmed early Monday.

He is believed to be without his medication.

Joshua is described as 6′1 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red Addidas pants, and a Bengals hat, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to the Norwood Police Department: 513-458-4520.

