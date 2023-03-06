Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant down, drinking water not impacted, MSD said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -

The Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment plant in Lower Price Hill lost electrical power Sunday morning after a high voltage substation transformer failure, a Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati spokesperson confirmed in a release.

As a result of the incident, untreated and partially untreated wastewater is being discharged to Mill Creek and the Ohio River, but because the discharges are downstream of the Ohio River intake for Greater Cincinnati Water Works, local drinking water is not affected, MSD said.

The transformer failure happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. after a brief power outage and was caused by a power surge, according to MSD.

As a precaution, MSD advises residents to avoid recreation on the lower Mill Creek and the Ohio River downstream of Cincinnati.

MSD confirmed that the Ohio EPA and other agencies were notified, and MSD’s operations are being modified to limit discharges.

Additionally, several megawatts of portable backup generators are being installed to treat as much wastewater as possible in a quick manner, MSD said.

No one was injured as a result of the transformer failure, but initial inspections showed that some large and specialized high-voltage sustained equipment was damaged beyond repair, MSD said.

