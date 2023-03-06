Police arrest passenger following NKY chase that ended in wrong-way crash

Contests
Police arrested a passenger following a chase and a wrong-way crash Saturday night, according...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A passenger was arrested after a chase that started in Covington and ended in a wrong-way crash in Newport Saturday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says that around 9:40 p.m., Covington police discovered a stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop on Russell Street.

The driver fled from Russell Street and went the wrong way down Fourth Street.

Bradbury says the driver crossed the bridge into Newport and crashed at the first roundabout.

The lieutenant says that the driver then escaped on foot.

It is unclear if he was ever arrested.

Bradbury says that the passenger is charged with possession of marijuana.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or passenger.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

