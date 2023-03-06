Contests
Police investigate South Cumminsville shooting

A 31-year-old man is expected to recover after Cincinnati police say he was shot Sunday night.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 31-year-old man is expected to recover after Cincinnati police say he was shot Sunday night.

The victim was driven to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle just before 9 p.m.

ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to the crime scene at 3700 Borden Street in South Cumminsville, according to District 3 police.

No arrests were made, and police did not release a motive while they continue to investigate.

