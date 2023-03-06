Police investigate South Cumminsville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 31-year-old man is expected to recover after Cincinnati police say he was shot Sunday night.

The victim was driven to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle just before 9 p.m.

ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to the crime scene at 3700 Borden Street in South Cumminsville, according to District 3 police.

No arrests were made, and police did not release a motive while they continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.