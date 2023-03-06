Red River Gorge suspension bridge destroyed, hikers stranded on one end

STANTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspension bridge in the Red River Gorge area was destroyed Saturday by a fallen tree, according to U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest’s Facebook page.

Friday’s brutal storms uprooted the tree, which landed on the bridge connecting the Shelltowee Trace National Recreation Trail across the Red River, the post said.

“While the Forest may have lost an iconic part of the Red River Gorge, we are thankful that there were no injuries to our visitors,” the post continued.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team shared on its Facebook page that they were called to rescue hikers stranded on one side of the bridge suspension connecting the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail across the Red River.

The hikers were able to turn around and exit the trial, the rescue team said.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team strongly urge visitors to avoid trying to hike along the bridge.

“This should go without saying....but under no circumstances should you try and traverse what remains of the bridge,” the post said.

The Wolfe County Rescue & Search Team expects this to be a major restoration project for the U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest.

They do not expect the bridge to reopen anytime soon.

