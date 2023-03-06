Resident airlifted to hospital from NKY fire

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky resident was hurt in a residential fire and airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital overnight, according to a spokesman for Pendleton County.

Fire crews responded just after midnight to a trailer on Roanoke Church Road.

It was engulfed in flames with the renter, a 62-year-old man, inside. Ammunition was going off as the fire crews were battling the fire but no one was hurt, Braun said.

Fire crews were able to get the man out, but it was a struggle, he added.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in neighboring Grant County and then transferred by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the county spokesman.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

No foul play is suspected, Braun said.

The trailer is a total loss, he added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.