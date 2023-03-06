Suspect accused of raping, kidnapping multiple women, prosecution says there could be more victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect accused of raping and kidnapping multiple women was indicted Monday and prosecutors say there could be more victims who have not yet reported the crimes to police, according to Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powers.

Rodolfo Castillo was could face up to 85 years in prison for charges of six counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, four counts of rape, and one count of attempted rape stemming from instances in February, Powers.

“This is every woman’s worst nightmare. I can’t imagine the terror these women went through. The courage it takes to survive something like this cannot be overstated,” Powers said. “With this kind of predatory behavior, we are concerned there may be more victims out there. If you have any information relating to Rodolfo Castillo, we ask that you contact Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.”

On Feb. 13, Castillo contacted a transportation service and requested that a female driver pick up a female passenger from an apartment complex on West Kemper Road.

Powers continues to say that when the driver arrived, Casillo got inside the car into the front passenger seat and directed her to drive behind the apartment building.

Once they were behind the building, Castillo struck her with a large screwdriver into her ribs and forced her into the backseat of the car, threatened to kill her, tied her hands and feet, and forced her onto the floor of the car, Powers said.

Castillo then drove to her bank and withdrew money from her account, and then drove her to a dark and secluded parking lot to perform sexual acts, Powers said.

Powers continues to say that Castillo threatened to kill her if she told the police and allowed her to leave.

Just one day later, a victim was leaving the Kroger parking lot in Woodlawn when Castillo approached her and offered her a ride, Powers said. The victim got inside Castillo’s car, and they left the parking lot.

Powers says that as Castillo was driving, he took her phone, placed it in his pocket, and then punched her several times. Castillo threatened to rape and kill her if she did not cooperate, Powers said.

At a traffic light, the victim opened the car door and jumped from the vehicle. Powers says that a bystander helped the victim and called the police, but Castillo got away before officers arrived.

On Feb. 16, a victim got a text message from a number she thought was a mutual friend to meet at the apartment on West Kemper Road. Powers says that when the victim arrived at the complex, Castillo got into her car, held a knife to her ribs, took her phone, and directed her to park at an unknown location.

He then forced the victim into the backseat, where he tied her hands and feet and forced her onto the vehicle floor, Powers said.

Powers states that he took her to a dark parking lot and raped her, then drove her back to the apartment complex on West Kemper Road, where he raped her again and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Castillo is currently held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $775,000 bond, Powers said.

