Teen arrested after 17-year-old dies in Paddock Hills shooting

Two people have now been arrested in the case.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Feb. 18 in Paddock Hills.

The 15-year-old is charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Traveon Spraggs, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

Spraggs is one of two people who were shot around 4:45 a.m. inside a Clearbrook Avenue home, according to police.

Spraggs, along with a 13-month-old, was shot multiple times and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati police explained.

On March 3, the 17-year-old died, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said.

Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the shooting that turned fatal.

Court records say the teenage suspect was identified as the shooter by his ex-girlfriend at the scene.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Mykale Dudley, was later arrested after the witness identified him via photo lineup, the court document explained.

Dudley is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

correction: Our original story incorrectly identified the victim of this shooting as a 17-year-old who was shot in Northside. The Northside victim survived and is in serious condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

