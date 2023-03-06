Very Warm This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy warm winds out of the south. Gusts Monday afternoon could reach 30 miles per hour, and the warm winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across the tri-state. Record high for today is 74 degrees, set on this date in both 1910 and 1973.

A cold front moves through Monday evening into late Monday night. Though the front is weak, we can’t rule out sprinkles or light rain showers for parts of the tri-state. This should leave minimal impacts overnight in the tri-state but it will be breezy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday will be chillier in comparison to Monday however, it will be seasonably mild for early March with the thermometer rising to the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with clearing through the day. Blustery northerly winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour, making for chilly conditions especially in the morning and midday.

Variably cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances return Thursday night and linger on and off through Saturday morning.

Don’t forget: Daylight Saving Time BEGINS at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so we will ‘spring forward’ one hour, which means we all lose an hour of sleep.

Cooler-than-normal conditions are expected for the latter half of next weekend and lingers into the following week.

