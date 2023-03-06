Contests
Woman dies several weeks after Fairfield semi crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman hospitalized in mid-February following a crash with a semi has now died.

Amy Nascimento, 48, died Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Nascimento was the driver who was injured in a Feb. 16 crash on eastbound Union Center Boulevard in Fairfield, Major Rebecca J. Ervin explained Monday.

The 48-year-old’s vehicle went underneath a semi, and first responders had to remove her from the vehicle, Major Ervin told FOX19 NOW on Feb. 16.

On Monday, the major said evidence indicates Nascimento ran a red light before crashing into the semi.

Nascimento was first taken TriHealth Bethesda Butler Hospital before being transferred to UCMC.

Major Ervin said police are still investigating the now deadly crash.

