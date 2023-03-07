1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash, troopers say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Highland County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Christopher Easter, 62, of Leesburg, died at the scene of the crash after his truck and another truck collided on state Route 138, troopers said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Easter and the other vehicle were driving in opposite directions when the other driver went left of center and collided with him head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, troopers added.

State Route 138 is closed for the investigation but will reopen.

No charges have been filed at this time.

A truck was involved in the crash that left one person dead in Hillsboro on SR 138. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.