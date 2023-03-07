1 dead in Hillsboro crash, troopers say

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash occurred in Hillsboro Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened in the 8900 block of State Route 138.

Aircare was called to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

A truck was involved in the crash that left one person dead in Hillsboro on SR 138. (WXIX)

