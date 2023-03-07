Contests
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says

An 18-year-old is dead after a crash occurred Friday on US-127.
An 18-year-old is dead after a crash occurred Friday on US-127.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash between an ambulance and a car Friday, according to a crash report by the Hamilton Police Department.

The report says Gian Manuel Cedeno-Melendez, 18, of Cincinnati, was driving southbound on US 127 when he crossed left of center into the northbound lanes.

A Kettering Medical Services unit ended up hitting the passenger side of Cedeno-Melendez’s car, the report explained.

According to the Butler County Coroner, the 18-year-old sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The driver and the passenger in the ambulance sustained minor injuries but there was no patient in the van, the report said.

Police also noted that it was raining the night of the crash.

The police report indicates that Cedeno-Melendez crossed multiple lanes of traffic and was then...
The police report indicates that Cedeno-Melendez crossed multiple lanes of traffic and was then hit on his passenger side by an ambulance.

