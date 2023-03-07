Contests
911 calls reveal new details about death of pregnant woman

India Kinamore died at the shooting scene at Hidden Meadows Apartment around 5 a.m. on March 4, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 26-year-old pregnant woman died Saturday morning after being shot in the chest, according to the 911 phone calls.

The incident detail report says someone broke into India Kinamore’s home at Hidden Meadows Apartments while she, another person and a child were inside.

The 911 call came to Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 4:33 a.m. where the caller said that the shooter came through the backdoor of the home, the report said.

By the time Colerain Township police arrived, Kinamore was pronounced dead at the scene, Jim Love with Colerain Township police said.

The victim was in the late stages of pregnancy, and as a result of her death, Kinamore’s child also died, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no updates on the homicide investigation, however, Colerain Township police said Monday that tips were coming in.

If anyone has information on the death of Kinamore, police encourage them to call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier with the Criminal Investigative Unit at 513-321-2677.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

