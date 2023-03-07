Booze Breakfast benefits Tri-State nonprofit

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - More than 80 bottles of alcohol were dropped off Tuesday to benefit a Tri-State nonprofit benefitting people with disabilities.

At Easterseals Redwood in Fort Mitchell, they counted 75 bottles of booze by midday during their Booze Breakfast event. They estimate 85 bottles by the end of the day.

Each bottle donated was good for a $10 gift certificate to PeeWee’s Place in Crescent Springs.

“The booze breakfast is in its 10th year,” says Easterseals Redwood Vice President of Advancement in Veteran Services Danielle Gentry-Barth. “It’s a really fun event where we provide breakfast for folks, and they bring us in return a bottle of booze that we later auction off for money for our mission.”

Gentry-Barth explains how the annual event came to be.

“It was started by three men [Mac, Tom, and Carl] from Northern Kentucky who had breakfast every week and decided they wanted to take one of those breakfasts and make it something that would benefit Redwood,” explains Gentry-Barth.

Easterseals and Redwood recently combined late last summer. Both organizations serve people with disabilities.

“We’re all about having equity and inclusion and access for people with disabilities, people living in poverty, and for veterans,” Gentry-Barth continues, “All this booze will be used for silent auctions and raffles.”

A big fundraiser is coming up in May called Express. It is happening at Turfway Park in Florence on May 12. It’s in its 41st year featuring food & drinks, a silent auction, a live auction, and the band Naked Karate Girls. You can find more information here.

You can bring more bottles of booze to Easterseals Redwood during normal business hours up until the event in May. If you bring those bottles before March 14, you will get a gift certificate for PeeWee’s.

