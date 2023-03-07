Developer selected for Cincinnati’s $482 million convention center hotel

This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 3CDC is presenting an update on the convention center redevelopment and hotel project before Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

View 3CDC’s presentation, which includes details on the financing strategy, here. The meeting is being live-streamed below.

The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County vetted four development proposals for the hotel and ultimately decided on Atlanta-based Portman Holdings.

The hotel is expected to contain 800 rooms, up to 80,000 sq.ft. of flex meeting space and junior and senior ballrooms. Portman’s initial design (above) shows a building 26 stories tall.

The Atlanta developer is currently finishing work on a 26-story convention center hotel under the Hyatt Regency brand in Salt Lake City. [More]

Portman had the lowest time of delivery of the four proposals, around 32-34 months from start of construction, according to 3CDC’s Steve Leeper.

All four developers indicated their involvement in the convention center hotel depends on a commitment to redevelop the Duke Energy Convention Center itself.

The hotel is expected to cost $482 million. There is a current financing gap of $163 million, or 34 percent, which is standard for convention center hotel projects across the country, according to a 3CDC spokesperson.

3CDC is currently working with Portman on a memorandum of understanding to establish firm delivery dates and close the financing gap as much as possible.

The hotel is expected to go on the 5th Street surface parking lot directly south of the Duke Energy Convention Center. The lot is currently owned by the Port Authority.

The $200 million DECC redevelopment proposal aims to use the transient occupancy tax, or the lodging tax, as its primary source of funding. A resolution to free up and reallocate the County’s debt obligations under the TOT goes before the commissioners on Wednesday.

The tax “crashed” during the pandemic, but first-quarter 2023 returns show it’s back to pre-pandemic levels, according to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto.

A 1 percent increase of the TOT to fund capital costs related to the project is under consideration. It would require approval from the Ohio General Assembly.

The project will replace the DECC’s exterior skin, improve its entrances and circulation, create a large rooftop deck, upgrade the meeting rooms and ballrooms and make it net zero with regard to greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also close Elm Street and stretch the exhibition space out of the convention center eastward into the former Millennium Hotel site, referenced in renderings as “Elm Street Park.” The park could be used for community events as well as exhibitions.

The new hotel’s meeting and ballroom space would mitigate the need for similar new spaces in the convention center.

A future eastward expansion of the convention center’s exhibition space could enclose the park. But Leeper on Tuesday noted a westward expansion is possible due to land freed up by the Brent Spence Bridge project.

The next step is the purchase of the Whex Garage for the project. A closing date is set for the end of March.

