Cool tonight; rain Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cloudy day with slow clearing this afternoon. Temperatures are near normal but much cooler than yesterday’s tie-breaking high temperature.

Tonight will be dry and cool. Low 29. Tomorrow will be dry and seasonal with highs near 50. Thursday will be similar with increasing clouds.

We will see the chance for showers late Thursday night with rain continuing Friday. Scattered showers will be possible much of Friday morning with drier weather in the afternoon. It does not look like a lot of rain but we will have to monitor that situation.

The weekend will be mainly dry with rain possible again Sunday. However, the rain Sunday should be more likely south of the Cincinnati area. Cool weather continues next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. However, we don’t see any snow at this time.

