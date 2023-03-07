CPS Board approves new response program for students deemed threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a new policy creating a school behavioral assessment program.

The program allows educators to identify and assess school threats and then provide appropriate interventions for the students.

“This is one more tool in our toolbox to make sure that our students are kept safe,” CPS Board member Mike Moroski said.

The program has been in the works for more than a year.

“I think it’s important to note that across this entire country that there has been an increase in threats in schools,” Moroski said. “We have been very fortunate that none of these threats have come to fruition. That’s due to the investments that we’ve made in the safety and the wellbeing of our students, the security personnel at our schools and other adults.”

The policy includes the creation of a threat assessment team made of teachers, administrators, counselors, student resource officers and mental health professionals. All are empowered to remove a student from the classroom if that student poses an immediate and ongoing danger to other students. The police also entails random searches of a student’s clothes, bookbags, locker and cars.

“We will prohibit and won’t tolerate profiling of any kind based on religion, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, socio-economic status, disability or age in our programs, activities or employment,” Moroski said.

Educators will be able to access all information they need on any student suspected of a threat, including the student’s attendance records, discipline history and the schools they previously attended. It also allows educated to share information with police and for police to interview the student.

“The Ohio State Government is going to be asking districts to have student threat assessment protocol like we have,” Moroski said. “Speaking only for myself, I don’t have a tremendous amount of faith in state government or how they see our students. We felt it was important to be very explicit about this.”

The plan also restricts parental access to the school building if the threat is a big enough disruption to the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.