Dry and Breezy Conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a day in the mid 70s Monday, it’s a reality check moving forward the rest of the week, with cooler air.

Tuesday will be quite pleasant for this time of year with temperatures near normal as the sky clears and the high temperature reaches 51º. We will enjoy an extended period of time with dry weather. Wednesday and Thursday will be similar with highs near 50.

Friday we will see rain likely much of the day. Showers continue Saturday morning but will diminish later in the day. Sunday there is another wave that moves through giving way to a chance for rain or snow. Right now there is not much consistency with the models so confidence is low at this time.

