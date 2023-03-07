Firefighters respond to ‘isolated’ explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An explosion and ensuing fire damaged a chemical plant in St. Bernard Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. for a “small, isolated” explosion at Emery Oleochemicals on Este Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Fire Department official.

CFD is at the scene assisting St. Bernard Fire&EMS.

The explosion occurred in a chemical process and resulted in a leak of nitrogen gas inside the plant, according to St. Bernard Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

The fire is under control. CFD stresses there is no hazard to the public outside the facility.

Winton Terrace residents say they could hear the explosion from their homes.

”We could hear the warning, them telling everyone to evacuate,” Jasmin Walton said. “I’m a little afraid because we are right there at the bottom of Winton Terrace, right on the other side of the factory. My daughter has chronic lung disease. So I was nervous of what the explosion was and what could come of it.”

This is in the 4900 Block of Este Ave. We are assisting St. Bernard FD. There is NO HAZZARD to surrounding businesses or residents. pic.twitter.com/bcULj2Z02K — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) March 7, 2023

