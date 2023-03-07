Contests
Firefighters respond to ‘isolated’ explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant

Officials stress there is no hazard to the public.
Cincinnati fire crews at the scene of an explosion and fire in a chemical plant.
Cincinnati fire crews at the scene of an explosion and fire in a chemical plant.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An explosion and ensuing fire damaged a chemical plant in St. Bernard Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. for a “small, isolated” explosion at Emery Oleochemicals on Este Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Fire Department official.

CFD is at the scene assisting St. Bernard Fire&EMS.

The explosion occurred in a chemical process and resulted in a leak of nitrogen gas inside the plant, according to St. Bernard Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

The fire is under control. CFD stresses there is no hazard to the public outside the facility.

Winton Terrace residents say they could hear the explosion from their homes.

”We could hear the warning, them telling everyone to evacuate,” Jasmin Walton said. “I’m a little afraid because we are right there at the bottom of Winton Terrace, right on the other side of the factory. My daughter has chronic lung disease. So I was nervous of what the explosion was and what could come of it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

