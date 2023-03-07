Frisch’s Roller Rink returning to Downtown Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roller skaters and pickleballers rejoice!

The Frisch’s Roller Rink will be returning to Fountain Square and Court Street Plaza in 2023—and it’ll be doubling as a pickleball court.

Fountain Square will play host to the 4,300 sq.ft. rink April 1-30, according to 3CDC. Participants will be able to take a break and enjoy a drink at the WGU Ohio Tent.

The rink will be available for pickleball play thanks to its flooring materials.

Pickleball will operate on the court 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the days, 3CDC says the day will be split in half with pickleball in the morning-noon hours and open skate in the afternoon-evening hours.

[3CDC announces changes to 2023 summer event lineup]

Check out the following events over the course of the month:

“Frisch’s is thrilled to bring the excitement of the Mobile Roller Rink to Downtown Cincinnati for one entire month,” Frisch’s Vice President of Marketing Jordin Nabi said. “In addition to pickleball and a lineup of special events, the Rink will offer something for everyone during its tenure on Fountain Square.”

The rink will pop up on Court Street Plaza three times in the summer: June 14-18, July 19-23 and Sept. 6-10.

Hours and pricing will vary. Reservations can be made in advance. Walk-ups are also welcome as space permits. Cash will not be accepted.

Skating participants must be 5 years of age or older.

For pickleball courts, reserve your slot here.

For roller skating, reserve your slot here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.