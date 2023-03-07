Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon early Tuesday morning five hours after responding to a “shots fired” call that left a juvenile injured in Anderson Township.

Mixon’s involvement is unclear.

UPDATE: No one has been arrested. One person is in the house. Deputies would not say who that person is. Crime scene tape has been taken down and deputies are leaving @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZKLhFNdw9Z — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, the sheriff says.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It isn’t clear how the juvenile was injured.

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road sometime during the evening.

A neighboring home is the same listed as Joe Mixon’s home address in a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this year on charges that were later dropped. The property has not changed hands since then, according to Hamilton County Auditor records.

There was at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard. Deputies extended the crime scene tape across his home around 11 p.m.

A half-hour later, deputies were observed banging on Mixon’s door, loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out.

They allowed a car into the home’s driveway around 12:15 a.m.

A law enforcement officer arrived with an envelope of documents around 1:30 a.m. Several deputies entered the house minutes later. Flashlight beams could be seen around the home. Three deputies entered around 2 a.m. carrying note-taking supplies.

The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m., and deputies left without making an arrest.

