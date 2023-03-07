Joe Mixon’s house cordoned by crime scene tape; juvenile injured in Anderson Township

UPDATE: Deputies have extended crime scene tape across two houses on the street and are currently assembled at the door of one of the homes. Deputies were observed around 11:30 p.m. banging on the door, identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out. No movement as of midnight.

There is at least one evidence marker in that home’s yard.

We have confirmed the home belongs to Bengals running back Joe Mixon. His involvement is unclear.

Police have allowed a car into the home’s driveway.

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Monday evening that left a juvenile injured.

The sheriff’s media release offers extremely limited information.

Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Township for a report of shots fired, the sheriff says.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It isn’t clear that any shots were actually fired, nor is it clear how the juvenile was injured.

The sheriff’s office calls it an “active investigation.”

