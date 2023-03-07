Missing Norwood man found safe, police say

UPDATE: Joshua Rivers was located at 6:32 p.m. Monday and is safe, Norwood police confirmed early Tuesday.

EARLIER STORY:

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Norwood police tell FOX19 NOW they are looking for a critically missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Joshua Rivers, 30, was last seen just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Mills Avenue, police said early Monday.

He is believed to be without his medication.

Joshua is described as 6′1 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red Adidas pants, and a Bengals hat, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to the Norwood Police Department: 513-458-4520.

