Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant NKY home

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 1, police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street for a report of an abandoned infant.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Falmouth after a newborn found inside a vacant home died, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 1, police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and Maple Avenue, for a report of an abandoned infant.

Officers arrived at the vacant home, went inside, and found the baby who was not breathing, police explained Tuesday.

The infant was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital but was dead upon arrival, according to Falmouth police.

The department said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s birth and death.

Police have not released any further information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Austin Snyder
ODNR officer arrested after shooting his own parents in Batavia, police say
The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of...
Driver identified in fatal crash on eastbound I-74
Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75...
Second person dies as result of I-75 north crash

Latest News

Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant NKY home
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash, troopers say
Each bottle donated was good for a $10 gift certificate to PeeWee’s Place in Crescent Springs.
Booze Breakfast benefits Tri-State nonprofit
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping