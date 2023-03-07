Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant NKY home

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Falmouth after a newborn found inside a vacant home died, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 1, police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and Maple Avenue, for a report of an abandoned infant.

Officers arrived at the vacant home, went inside, and found the baby who was not breathing, police explained Tuesday.

The infant was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital but was dead upon arrival, according to Falmouth police.

The department said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s birth and death.

Police have not released any further information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.