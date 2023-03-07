Contests
Police tracking at least one suspect after shooting in Delhi

Delhi police at the scene of a shooting Monday night.
Delhi police at the scene of a shooting Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Delhi police officers are at the intersection of Anderson Ferry Road and Foley Road investigating what the department initially described as “an active shooting scene.”

Officers responded sometime before 6:40 p.m.

Several suspects were already detained at that time, and K9 units were tracking additional suspects, police said.

An update around 7:15 p.m. reads: “The victim was shot in the leg. K9 is no longer tracking as the suspect may have fled the area in a vehicle.”

The number of those shot, the extent of the injuries, the number of suspects detained and the number of suspects at-large all remain unclear as of this writing.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

