Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Suspect facing felony charges, accused of leading police on high-speed chase

Suspect facing felony charges, accused of leading police on high-speed chase
Suspect facing felony charges, accused of leading police on high-speed chase
By Ken Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man managed to elude officers during a high-speed chase across Warren and Montgomery Counties, but police were able to make an arrest thanks to a key piece of technology.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the chase that reached speeds of 100mph.

Suspect facing felony charges, accused of leading police on high-speed chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
Raymond Earl Flack (left) and Emily Abigail Bush (right)
Homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him garage, Butler County sheriff says
Austin Snyder
ODNR officer arrested after shooting his own parents in Batavia, police say
The crash happened on I-74 at the Montana Avenue on-ramp, according to the Ohio Department of...
Driver identified in fatal crash on eastbound I-74
Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75...
Second person dies as result of I-75 north crash

Latest News

An 18-year-old is dead after a crash occurred Friday on US-127.
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says
Exotic cat rescued by police finds new home at Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo takes in exotic cat after cocaine-fueled escape from police
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant NKY home