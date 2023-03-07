Suspect facing felony charges, accused of leading police on high-speed chase
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man managed to elude officers during a high-speed chase across Warren and Montgomery Counties, but police were able to make an arrest thanks to a key piece of technology.
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the chase that reached speeds of 100mph.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.