What’s next for the Fort Washington Way highway decks?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s application for federal money to advance the capping of Fort Washington Way came up short last week, sending local officials back to the drawing board yet again.

An autopsy of the failed application could shed light on how local leaders might improve their chances next time. But for the moment, the idea of reconnecting Downtown Cincinnati’s business district and riverfront remains just that—an idea.

A City spokesperson calls the news “disappointing” but notes the Administration is not discouraged.

“The City of Cincinnati and our partners [...]will continue pursuing other grant opportunities to plan for decks over Fort Washington Way,” the spokesperson said Monday. “There is broad community support for this important and transformational project.”

The City and Hamilton County joined with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce last year in applying for the first-of-its-kind USDOT grant. Created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Reconnecting Communities Pilot program aims to mend communities riven by highway construction.

It proved incredibly popular. DOT received 435 applications across 48 states seeking more than $2 billion in funding, more than 10 times the amount available in the program’s first year.

DOT on Feb. 28 announced the 45 projects that would receive planning or capital grants.

Twenty-three grants will cap, lid, bridge or remove infrastructure barriers (sunken or elevated highways as well as railroad crossings) so the land can be repurposed. Nine grants will fund planning studies targeting the same barriers. Six grants will build new dedicated bicycle and pedestrian trails across barriers. Five grants will create so-called “complete streets” with tree-lined medians, bike lanes and sidewalks. The final two grants will fund transit lines across barriers.

The Fort Washington Way application envisioned two decks between Walnut and Race streets with green space bookended by public plazas. Housing is possible on any future decks, but federal regulations prohibit them from being taller than four stories.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said at the time the proposal had the ability to unlock Cincinnati’s “fullest potential.” Chamber CEO Jill Meyer said it would create a one-of-a-kind regional asset that will spur economic development[...]”

“[W]e had a strong application with dozens of letters of support for the project,” the City spokesperson said Monday.

In the end, it didn’t matter, and local leaders are in the dark as to why.

“We look forward to getting input from USDOT on how to improve our application for a future round,” the spokesperson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.