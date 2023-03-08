Contests
2023 Reds Opening Day parade grand marshal announcement coming Wednesday

Grand Marshals Announced For The 99th Annual Findlay Market Parade
Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW will carry the announcement live on air and on our app.

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day this year is Thursday, March 30.

The Reds will face the Pirates at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Last year’s parade grand marshal was Reds Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin.

It was the first Opening Day parade since 2019 due to COVID-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

