2023 Reds Opening Day parade grand marshal announcement coming Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day this year is Thursday, March 30.

The Reds will face the Pirates at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Last year’s parade grand marshal was Reds Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin.

It was the first Opening Day parade since 2019 due to COVID-19.

