Beloved Hartwell restaurant to reopen after devastating fire

The owner’s nearby store was a total loss, and hearts are heavy now without it.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hartwell restaurant owner vows to reopen after a fire destroyed his adjacent business.

The three-alarm fire broke out last Friday night in a strip of businesses fronting Vine Street that includes Teranga, a restaurant that specializes in Senegalese cuisine, and Teranga World Market.

Around 70 firefighters responded. High winds complicated their efforts, and the market building eventually collapsed. The building was declared a total loss, with damage estimated at $750,000.

Teranga, which opened in 2002, suffered smoke damage but survived. Teranga World Market, suddenly, was no more, leaving some with heavy hearts and others in tears.

Abel Bubonye is among several business owners in the strip affected by the fire. He owns Omega Thrift Store and calls Mor Diallo, owner of both Teranga businesses, his “brother.”

“Most people, you can see their tears,” Bubonye said. “They’re crying because they have nowhere to buy the food. It was very sad. Very sad, yes.”

Bubonye says the market was a place to get food as much as a place to celebrate underrepresented cultures from across the globe.

“They sell a lot of food from all over—the Caribbean, from Africa—so they had everything,’ Bubonye said. “People from everywhere…American, African American, from Jamaica, from Africa... they come to buy everything they need from here. This store means to us a lot.”

Bubonye was so affected by the news that he decided not to open his store on Saturday.

“For our community, very sad,” he said.

Diallo tells FOX19 he will reopen Teranga, the restaurant, in the coming days.

Bubonye says he’s more than willing to offer a helping hand.

“I will talk to him to see if he needs any help, and we’ll go from there,” he said.

