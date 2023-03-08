Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

The suspect was fired following the alleged incident. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) - A former bus driver who drove children with disabilities has been accused of slapping, kicking and grabbing several of them, police said Tuesday.

The driver, 68, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students ages 5 and 6, Police Chief Tad Dionne said at a news conference. Seven of the charges are related to one student.

Police said school officials in Hudson learned on Feb. 20 about the incident on Feb. 17. The driver also is accused of throwing water at a child and covering a child’s mouth on the bus.

Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students with disabilities, ages 5 and 6.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

There were no injuries, Dionne said. He said police are reviewing video taken on the bus.

The woman, who had been working with a bus company that transports students with disabilities since 2017, was released on $500 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance in Nashua on April 6. She is no longer working for the company, Dionne said.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said a criminal history records check on the woman last year did not show any violations, and she was cleared to drive a school bus.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number listed for her was not in service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
The suspect was fired following the alleged incident.
'Disturbing': Bus driver charged with assaulting multiple students, police say
Sheriff: Man planted drugs on wife’s ex-lover, tried to run him over
Sheriff: Man planted drugs on wife’s ex-lover, tried to run him over
Beloved Hartwell restaurant to reopen after devastating fire
Beloved Hartwell restaurant to reopen after devastating fire