Cincinnati police officer hit by car Downtown

A Cincinnati police officer was hit by a car in downtown Cincinnati overnight, police confirm.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer was hit by a car in downtown Cincinnati overnight, police confirm.

It happened at Fifth and Main streets around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The officer, Darris Sneed, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries, police tell FOX19 NOW. He was in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The District 3 officer was Downtown working an off-duty detail, according to police.

The driver who struck him, identified by police as 25-year-old Malik Samuel, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

