Cincinnati police officer hit by vehicle Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A male Cincinnati police officer was hit by a car in downtown Cincinnati overnight, police confirm.

It happened at Fifth and Main streets at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.

It’s not clear yet what led up to it.

No arrests were made, police tell FOX19 NOW.

