Clifton break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog as owner ‘begged’ for her life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A break-in suspect is under arrest after opening fire inside a Clifton apartment overnight, nearly shooting the resident and gunning down his dog, according to Cincinnati police.

Hamilton County Dog Wardens filed a felony animal cruelty charge against the suspect for killing the canine called “Raya.”

“The owner begged for Raya’s life,” said Ray Anderson, spokesman for the Hamilton County Dog Wardens (a division of Cincinnati Animal CARE).

“She was a beautiful two-year-old Newfoundland who was loved and well cared for whose life was cut short in an unfathomable act of cruelty. Hamilton County Dog Wardens do not tolerate this blatant disregard for not only the life of this animal, but also her human family she leaves behind. This will be pursued to the highest level permitted by Ohio law.”

Police say it all unfolded inside an apartment on Clifton Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man told police he came home and found the suspect, 25-year-old Dwayne Dickey, hiding in his bed, according to police.

When the resident confronted Dickey, police say Dickey fired one shot at him. It missed his body but went through his coat.

Then Dickey opened fire, police say, repeatedly shooting the resident’s Newfoundland dog and killing it.

A Newfoundland dog is a large breed of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club. These types of canines are known for being devoted, sweet and patient and good with children.

Police say Dickey fled but they found him hiding outside the apartment building with his handgun nearby.

They took Dickey, of Bond Hill, into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and receiving stolen property, jail records show.

The receiving stolen property charge was filed after police say they determined the weapon Dickey used in the offense was a stolen 9 mm Glock 26, according to one of his criminal complaints.

Dickey made his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

Dwayne Dickey in his 2022 booking photo at the Hamilton County Justice Center. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently on probation for two years following convictions just a few months ago, in December 2022, for drug possession and criminal trespass, court records show.

A judge ordered him at that time to“stay away from firearms” the court docket shows.

He was convicted of a 2021 charge of attempted theft and criminal trespass in 2017.

Multiple other charges filed against Dickey since 2017 have been either dismissed or ignored, according to court records. Those include trafficking drugs (methamphetamine), theft, burglary, domestic violence, receiving stolen property, and having weapons while under disability.

