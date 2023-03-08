Contests
Clifton break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog: police

A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A break-in suspect is under arrest after opening fire inside a Clifton apartment overnight, nearly shooting the resident and gunning down his dog, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened at an apartment complex off Clifton Avenue in Clifton just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

A 24-year-old man told police he came home and found the suspect hiding in his bed, according to police.

When the resident confronted him, police say the gunman, identified as 25-year-old Dwayne Dickey, fired one shot at him.

It missed his body but went through his coat, according to police.

The burglary suspect then opened fire, police say, repeatedly shooting the resident’s Newfoundland dog and killing it.

A Newfoundland dog is a large breed of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club. These types of canines are known for being devoted, sweet and patient and good with children.

Police say Dickey fled but they found him hiding outside the apartment building with his handgun nearby.

They took Dickey, of Bond Hill, into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and receiving stolen property, jail records show.

The receiving stolen property charge was filed after police say they determined the weapon Dickey used in the offense was a stolen 9 mm Glock 26, according to one of his criminal complaints.

Dickey will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Dwayne Dickey in his 2022 booking photo at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Dwayne Dickey in his 2022 booking photo at the Hamilton County Justice Center.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently on probation for two years following convictions just a few months ago, in December 2022, for drug possession and criminal trespass, court records show.

A judge ordered him at that time to“stay away from firearms” the court docket shows.

He was convicted of a 2021 charge of attempted theft and criminal trespass in 2017.

Multiple other charges filed against Dickey since 2017 have been either dismissed or ignored, according to court records. Those include trafficking drugs (methamphetamine), theft, burglary, domestic violence, receiving stolen property, and having weapons while under disability.

