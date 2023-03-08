Dog shot dead in Clifton home invasion, police say
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog was shot dead during a home invasion overnight, Cincinnati police say.
It happened at an apartment complex on West Clifton Avenue in Clifton just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.