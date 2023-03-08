Contests
EKU facing sanctions from Ohio Valley Conference lawsuit

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is facing sanctions from a judge who expressed frustration about delays in getting information in a lawsuit.

Judge Phillip Sheppard’s move comes in a suit filed by the Ohio Valley Conference, which sued EKU for a $1 million exit fee from the athletic conference.

The Richmond Register reported the OVC presented evidence in January that top-ranking EKU officials used private email accounts to discuss leaving the conference.

The judge said EKU appears to have taken steps to obstruct the production of relevant information in the case.

The court will decide the amount of the sanctions when the case concludes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

