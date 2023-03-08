Hamilton County Coroner to discuss xylazine overdose deaths

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss fatal overdoses and the presence of xylazine.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, xylazine is a drug only authorized in the U.S. for veterinary use. It comes in liquid form and is sold in vials or preloaded syringes.

People who “inject xylazine” often develop dead tissue in the body that can lead to amputation.

There has been a growing number of fatal overdoses involving xylazine, and the number of cases could be even higher than what has been reported already, according to BrightView, an addiction treatment center located across the Tri-State.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as the press conference

Xylazine (WWNY)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.