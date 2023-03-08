Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Hamilton County Coroner to discuss xylazine overdose deaths

Hamilton County Coroner to discuss xylazine overdose deaths
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss fatal overdoses and the presence of xylazine.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, xylazine is a drug only authorized in the U.S. for veterinary use. It comes in liquid form and is sold in vials or preloaded syringes.

People who “inject xylazine” often develop dead tissue in the body that can lead to amputation.

There has been a growing number of fatal overdoses involving xylazine, and the number of cases could be even higher than what has been reported already, according to BrightView, an addiction treatment center located across the Tri-State.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as the press conference

Xylazine
Xylazine(WWNY)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

Latest News

Hamilton County Coroner to discuss xylazine overdose deaths
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it will announce “significant developments” at 10 a.m....
‘Significant development’ announced Wednesday in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder
Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be announced at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
2023 Reds Opening Day parade grand marshal announcement coming Wednesday
A dog was shot dead during a break-in overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Clifton break-in suspect shoots at resident, kills dog: police