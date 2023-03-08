Highland Heights City Council gets update on member accused of drug trafficking

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Highland Heights City Attorney Steve Franzen addressed Highland Heights City Council Tuesday on the recent arrest of a council member on drug charges.

Edward Fessler, a first-time council member elected in January was charged late last month on four counts including trafficking meth and possession of LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to court records.

Fessler is accused of regularly selling and buying drugs.

He has since bonded out of the Campbell County Detention Center.

Franzen says his office has not heard back after reaching out to give Fessler the option to resign.

“I think the fact that he wasn’t here tonight—I would have to lean that he probably resigned, but if he doesn’t I also believe the council will move to have him removed,” Franzen said.

The city attorney says the charges are surprising.

“He just got elected. You know, typically people that get involved in the community don’t [traffic] drugs. At least, that’s not been our experience here in the city of Highland Heights,” Franzen said. “So yeah, we’re all pretty surprised, pretty shocked.”

Fessler’s case has been sent to a grand jury.

“It’s disappointing, and it’s a distraction to our community,” Franzen said. “It’s a distraction to all of the good people that sit up here on the council. We want to move on. We want to move past this.”

