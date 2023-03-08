LISTEN: 911 call released in sheriff’s investigation at Joe Mixon’s house

The 911 call is embedded at the end of this story. Video above is from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 911 call that touched off a sheriff’s investigation involving Joe Mixon allegedly came from Mixon’s home, according to a copy of the call FOX19 obtained Wednesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Ayers Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. One juvenile, an Anderson High School student, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It remains unclear how the juvenile was injured.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house” and that the incident transpired outside. The preliminary incident report also shows the call came from the home associated with Mixon.

The man called to report “a shooting” next door to the house. The sheriff’s office has only confirmed deputies responded to a “shots fired” run, not that anyone was hit.

“There were kids, three or four cars blocking off the road,” the man tells the 911 call taker. “One kid was running around brandishing a weapon, and he went back to his car, and it looked like it was a fake weapon. But I kept walking, walking walking, and then he was screaming something, and he went back to his car and pulled out another weapon, and to me, it looked like a Kel-Tec or something. And [he] ran up the back driveway of his house that he had been coming down and said, “[***] yeah.” And then all of a sudden, you heard him running and running down there, and you heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’ And the three other cars sped off. Now there’s one car back, leaving in a quick fashion, and a Jeep sitting out front, and I think it’s taking off.”

The man said he watched the events as they unfolded over the course of 10-15 minutes and called 911 immediately afterward.

“They’ve been going back and forth. They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys... and everything... One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’”

Deputies placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road sometime during the evening. Hours later, they extended the crime scene tape around Mixon’s house, which neighbors the first house, and there was at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard.

Deputies were observed banging on Mixon’s door around 11:30 p.m., loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies and telling the homeowner to come out. They entered Mixon’s home around 1:30 a.m. Flashlight beams could be seen around the home. Three deputies entered around 2 a.m. carrying note-taking supplies.

The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m., and deputies left without making an arrest.

FOX19 reached out for comment Wednesday to Mixon’s attorney, Merlyn Shiverdecker.

“At this time are not going to be making any public comments,” he replied. “That may change.”

WARNING: The call contains one instance of profanity.

