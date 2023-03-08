Contests
Little Miami Middle School student arrested, officials say

A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested Wednesday for bring live ammunition to school, officials said.(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - A middle school student was arrested by Hamilton Township police officers on Wednesday after school administrators discovered the student had “live ammunition” in their belongings, Little Miami Middle School confirmed.

According to the school, the student made “generic safety threats to LMMS.”

Hamilton Township officers did not find a firearm in the building, and determined that there was no credible or active threat to the school

“Little Miami has absolutely zero tolerance for having these unsafe and inappropriate items on any of our campuses. LM Administration is working in coordination with the Hamilton Township Police Department to further investigate and disciplinary action will be taken as appropriate,” school officials said.

Little Miami Middle School encourages parents to speak to their students about behaviors that are not tolerated at school.

Additionally, the school implores families to keep firearms and ammunition out of reach of children.

