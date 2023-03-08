Contests
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’

By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried to take her cell phone.

A woman walking down the street Feb. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia, allegedly saw 40-year-old Chad Raddish sitting on stairs leading to a home, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the woman continued walking when Raddish “came up behind her and grabbed her arms,” WDTV reports. He allegedly told her, “Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.”

Raddish began pushing the victim down the street and tried to take her cell phone away, according to court documents. He allegedly tried to push her into some shrubs when she began to scream and fight back.

Raddish let the alleged victim go and ran to his parked car. The woman then watched him turn around and drive off.

Investigators later obtained video surveillance from just before the crime showing Raddish stop at a nearby Sheetz convenience store in the same car and walk inside, the criminal complaint said.

Raddish is charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

