Mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another pretty typical March day on tap for Wednesday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the upper 40s.

We will remain near 50 degrees and dry on Thursday as well.

We will see the chance for showers late Thursday night with rain continuing Friday. Scattered showers will be possible much of Friday morning with drier weather in the afternoon, but still the chance of a shower. It does not look like a lot of rain but we will have to monitor that situation.

Saturday will be dry. Rain is possible again Sunday and it will be cold enough that in spots it could be mixed with some light, wet snow. Both air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing and the snowfall will be light so we DO NOT expect problems.

Cool weather continues next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and it looks as though this weather parrern will keep temperatures colder than normal through the 21st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.