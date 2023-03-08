Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another pretty typical March day on tap for Wednesday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the upper 40s.

We will remain near 50 degrees and dry on Thursday as well.

We will see the chance for showers late Thursday night with rain continuing Friday. Scattered showers will be possible much of Friday morning with drier weather in the afternoon, but still the chance of a shower. It does not look like a lot of rain but we will have to monitor that situation.

Saturday will be dry. Rain is possible again Sunday and it will be cold enough that in spots it could be mixed with some light, wet snow. Both air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing and the snowfall will be light so we DO NOT expect problems.

Cool weather continues next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and it looks as though this weather parrern will keep temperatures colder than normal through the 21st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast

Most Read

Joe Mixon's house in Anderson Township. The house is surrounded by crime scene tape following a...
Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile
First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday on State Route 138 in...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Highland County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen entering Joe Mixon’s home early Tuesday, about...
Joe Mixon’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Police investigating after newborn dies in Northern Kentucky
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Wednesday Chill, But Staying Dry
Video Forecast Update For Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Next Showers Friday