Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A famous country singer might’ve found love in the Queen City, according to lyrics in his new song.

Tennessee native Morgan Wallen name-dropped Cincinnati in his song “Sunrise,” our media partners at the Enquirer report.

The track is part of his 2023 album “One Thing at a Time,” which released Friday, March 3.

In the opening line, Wallen sings, “On my Fridays when it’s whiskey, I go back to Cincy. That Ohio night, you tricked me into buying all your shots.”

Wallen’s tune appears to be referring to a girl from Cincinnati who he can’t get out of his head. He later sings, “You’re the memories I’m drinking, you’re the thoughts I’m always thinking, girl. It don’t matter how far I run. You’re the one that I can’t run from.”

The song has caught the attention of social media users asking, “Who is the girl from Cincinnati, Ohio?”

“One Thing at a Time” is Wallen’s third studio album. The 36-track album helped him land No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart this week, making him the top musical act in the U.S. During his career, Wallen has landed in the top spot seven times.

Currently, six songs from his recent release are featured on Billboard Hot 100, including “Last Night” at No. 5, “Thought You Should Know” at No. 13 and “You Proof” at No. 21. His songs “One Thing at a Time,” “I Wrote the Book” and “Everything I Love” are also on the list.

Despite his alleged feelings for an unnamed Greater Cincinnati woman, Wallen did not add a Cincinnati stop to his 2023 “One Night at a Time” world tour, which includes concerts in four countries and two continents. Instead, Wallen will perform two nights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Aug. 11-12.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.com and MorganWallen.com.

