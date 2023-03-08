Contests
NKU books March Madness ticket with conference championship win

Northern Kentucky men's basketball team celebrates its Horizon League Championship Tuesday night.
Northern Kentucky men's basketball team celebrates its Horizon League Championship Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University is headed back to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after a 63-61 win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League Conference Championship Game.

It’s the Norse’s third March Madness appearance since it joined Division I in the 2016-17 season.

The Norse have won four of the last seven Horizon League tournament titles.

Head coach Darrin Horn, in his third year at NKU, makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time with the Norse. His 2020 team won the Horizon League, but there was no tournament due to the pandemic.

NKU becomes the first school from Kentucky to officially punch its tournament ticket.

