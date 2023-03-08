NKU books March Madness ticket with conference championship win

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University is headed back to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after a 63-61 win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League Conference Championship Game.

It’s the Norse’s third March Madness appearance since it joined Division I in the 2016-17 season.

The Norse have won four of the last seven Horizon League tournament titles.

Head coach Darrin Horn, in his third year at NKU, makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time with the Norse. His 2020 team won the Horizon League, but there was no tournament due to the pandemic.

NKU becomes the first school from Kentucky to officially punch its tournament ticket.

Fourth time since 2017. Dynastic. https://t.co/idgyOSCV0j — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 8, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.